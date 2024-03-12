The Vancouver Canucks have given out some new contracts to key members of the front office.

Ryan Johnson, who previously held the position of GM for the Abbotsford Canucks, has been given a promotion to assistant GM for the Vancouver Canucks. He will also retain his old title.

“RJ has been an invaluable resource for me and the entire front office,” said GM Allvin in a press release put out today. “Not only has he done an excellent job in running our American Hockey League affiliate in Abbotsford, but he has also done a lot of great work on the hockey operations side. His player assessment and insightful advice have been a key driver for our improvement at both the AHL and NHL level.”

Cammi Granato and Émilie Castonguay have also received contract extensions in their roles as assistant GMs in Vancouver.

The moves come as the Canucks continue to thrive and beat preseason expectations. The team has experienced a huge turnaround from last season and has a chance at winning the Presidents’ Trophy as the NHL’s best regular season team.

“Solidifying our hockey operations team was a key priority for me after I signed my extension,” continued Allvin in today’s press release. “Cammi and Emilie fit in nicely with the group and I look forward to working with them and continuing our partnership moving forward. Having a strong, intelligent and diverse leadership team sets us up nicely for future success.”

Johnson is a former NHL player that joined the Canucks organization as an executive in 2013 as a player development consultant. Granato is another former player who became the first female scout in NHL history for the Seattle Kraken before joining the Canucks. Castonguay was the first female NHLPA-certified agent in Canada before becoming the first female assistant general manager in team history in 2022.

Allvin is a leading candidate to win the NHL’s General Manager of the Year Award. If successful, he would become the second member of the Canucks organization to do so, following Mike Gillis in 2011.

The Canucks already extended Jim Rutherford and Allvin earlier this year.