The Vancouver Canucks have invited credentialed media to a press conference at Rogers Arena this morning.

And they say it’s “important.”

Elias Pettersson contract extension? Doubtful.

New practice rink finally under construction? Doesn’t look like it.

How about a Roberto Luongo comeback?

Coming out of retirement to sign a 12 year deal — Strombone (@strombone1) January 19, 2024

Or could it be a contract extension for president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford?

That is the correct answer according to both TSN’s Farhan Lalji and Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK.

Can confirm the #Canucks will be announcing an extension for Jim Rutherford. He’s earned it. pic.twitter.com/0LeRyUq5dz — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) January 19, 2024

Jim Rutherford is getting a contract extension. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) January 19, 2024

Rutherford has been on the job since December 11, 2021, and his original contract is set to expire after this season. Since being hired, the 74-year-old executive has rebuilt the front office and the team has turned a corner.

The Canucks are currently first place in the National Hockey League and on pace to equal the franchise-best point total (117) set by the 2010-11 team. And they’re about to send five players and head coach Rick Tocchet to the NHL All-Star Game.