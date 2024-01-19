SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks to announce Jim Rutherford contract extension this morning: report

Jan 19 2024, 5:29 pm
The Vancouver Canucks have invited credentialed media to a press conference at Rogers Arena this morning.

And they say it’s “important.”

Elias Pettersson contract extension? Doubtful.

New practice rink finally under construction? Doesn’t look like it.

How about a Roberto Luongo comeback?

Or could it be a contract extension for president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford?

That is the correct answer according to both TSN’s Farhan Lalji and Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK.

 

Rutherford has been on the job since December 11, 2021, and his original contract is set to expire after this season. Since being hired, the 74-year-old executive has rebuilt the front office and the team has turned a corner.

The Canucks are currently first place in the National Hockey League and on pace to equal the franchise-best point total (117) set by the 2010-11 team. And they’re about to send five players and head coach Rick Tocchet to the NHL All-Star Game.

