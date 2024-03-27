Canucks invite fans to sign up for "early access" to buy playoff tickets

Playoffs?! Believe it, Canucks fans.

While they haven’t officially clinched a postseason spot yet, playoff hockey will return to Rogers Arena for the first time in nine long years.

Tickets aren’t yet on sale, but the Vancouver Canucks are inviting fans to sign up to secure “early access” for playoff tickets. By clicking the link below and inputting your email, you’ll be notified by the Canucks and “be first to join the action.”

Get ready, #Canucks fans. 👀 Click the link below to get exclusive early access to 2024 Canucks playoff tickets! SIGN UP | https://t.co/MmMC6UNFRA — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 27, 2024

Just how many playoff tickets will be available to the general public remains to be seen, as many of them will be snapped up by season ticket members beforehand.

Expect tickets to be in high demand, although we haven’t seen what prices are like yet.

The Canucks could clinch a playoff spot as soon as tomorrow night.

One more win will get it done, but they can also clinch a playoff spot with an overtime loss combined with a loss of any kind by the St. Louis Blues.

To say that Canucks fans have been waiting a long time for this would be an understatement.

While the team played postseason hockey in 2020, all their games were held in an empty arena in Edmonton due to the pandemic. The last time fans saw playoff hockey at Rogers Arena was in 2015 when Vancouver was upset in the first round by the Calgary Flames.

The last time the #Canucks tweeted about securing playoff tickets, Radim Vrbata was the poster boy. IT'S BEEN A WHILE https://t.co/ZRV5E4nJKW pic.twitter.com/nYdst4IPUk — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) March 27, 2024

The nine-year gap between playoff games in Vancouver is by far the longest drought in the 54-year history of the Canucks. The previous record was just four years.