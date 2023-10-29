Oilers and Flames show up to Heritage Classic in hilarious matching outfits

The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames have arrived in style for the Heritage Classic.

The Battle of Alberta will be played outdoors today, at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. The near-freezing temperatures didn’t prevent Flames players from walking into the stadium shirtless, as they rocked matching overalls, boots, and cowboy hats.

It was Nazem Kadri’s idea, apparently.

The Oilers, meanwhile, lived up to their name. Players rolled into the stadium in matching oil field worker getups, complete with sunglasses and helmets.

Both teams will look a bit different from usual on the ice today too, as the Oilers and Flames are wearing special Heritage Classic uniforms for the game.

While both the Oilers and Flames seem to be embracing the experience, both teams are also desperate for a win. The Oilers enter the game with a woeful 1-5-1 record after seven games, while Calgary is not much better, at 2-5-1.

Edmonton should get a big boost, as Connor McDavid appears ready to return to the lineup.

Clear skies are expected tonight, with temperatures dipping below 0°C during the game.