Canucks defenceman Hronek looking jacked after offseason training

Filip Hronek is looking jacked and ready for action ahead of his first training camp with the Vancouver Canucks.

Acquired from the Detroit Red Wings on March 1, Hronek appeared in just four games for the Canucks after the trade due to a nagging shoulder injury. Safe to say he wasn’t at full speed in those games, as after suiting up for games on March 23, 25, 26, and 28, the Canucks shut him down for the remainder of the season.

It gave Hronek extra time to heal and get stronger.

If photos posted by his strength and conditioning coach in Czechia are any indication, mission accomplished.

A before-and-after shot by Lukáš Brožek of Stronglife Gym in Hradec Kralove shows Hronek looking far more muscular than before.

“Our primary goal was to increase muscle mass and subsequently build strength, which we have been bringing up speed in recent weeks with more specific and dynamic stroke exercises,” the Instagram post explains in Czech.

“During these 12 weeks, we have learned again how Hronek is unique in every way. Whether it’s his approach to training, healthy confidence, or his competitiveness that keeps him going.”

The Canucks could sure use a healthy and productive season from Hronek. The 25-year-old blueliner figures to receive the most minutes on Vancouver’s back end, after Quinn Hughes.

The right-shot defenceman has averaged 22:42 of ice time since the start of the 2019-20 season. It remains to be seen if Hronek will be paired with Hughes, or if Rick Tocchet opts to split up his top two offensive defencemen. Ian Cole and Carson Soucy are options to play top four minutes as well.

Hronek will surely feature prominently on the power play, likely on the second unit. The Czech defender had also been a regular on the penalty kill with the Red Wings.

Training camp is fast approaching, with the Canucks heading to Victoria this year from September 21 to 25. The Young Stars Classic begins next week in Penticton, as prospects from the Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Winnipeg Jets hit the ice from September 15 to 18.