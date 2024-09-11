The Vancouver Canucks head into the 2024-25 NHL season with roughly $200,000 in cap space left.
In recent years, the team has routinely spent to the salary cap limit as it attempts to build a competitive roster. That has not changed this year.
Below is a breakdown of how the team opted to spend its money this year. While the salary cap hits for each player aren’t a perfect representation of how much they will actually be paid this year, they’re a solid approximation. Here is how much every Canucks player will earn this season.
Forwards ($50,775,000)
The Canucks are spending about 57.7% of the salary cap on their forwards. You can see how much each player is set to cost this year below.
|Name
|Cap hit
|Elias Pettersson
|$11.6 million
|J.T. Miller
|$8 million
|Brock Boeser
|$6.65 million
|Jake DeBrusk
|$5.5 million
|Conor Garland
|$4.95 million
|Dakota Joshua
|$3.25 million
|Danton Heinen
|$2.25 million
|Teddy Blueger
|$1.8 million
|Pius Suter
|$1.6 million
|Kiefer Sherwood
|$1.5 million
|Nils Höglander
|$1.1 million
|Daniel Sprong
|$975,000
|Nils Aman
|$825,000
|Phil Di Giuseppe
|$775,000
The big name at the top of the list is Elias Pettersson, who has a new contract worth $11.6 million per season. The deal is worth more than $92 million in total, making him one of the highest-paid players in the league.
The Canucks have three other forwards making over $5 million this season in J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, and new addition Jake DeBrusk.
Defencemen ($28,125,000)
The Canucks are spending 32% of their salary cap space on defencemen. It’s the team’s weakest position group, with some new faces fighting for spots.
|Name
|Cap hit
|Quinn Hughes
|$7.85 million
|Filip Hronek
|$7.25 million
|Carson Soucy
|$3.25 million
|Tyler Myers
|$3 million
|Tucker Poolman
|$2.5 million
|Vincent Desharnais
|$2 million
|Derek Forbort
|$1.5 million
|Noah Juulsen
|$775,000
The contract that stands out right away is Quinn Hughes at $7.85 million. The captain won the Norris Trophy last season and is worth much more than that figure. It’s one of the best deals across the entire league.
The team added a pair of cost-effective blueliners this summer as they brought in Vincent Desharnais and Derek Forbort. Both figure to chew up important bottom-four minutes this season.
Goalies ($5,850,000)
The Canucks have one of the best goaltending duos in the league, regardless of the cost. To make matters even better for the team, both netminders are on very reasonable contracts.
|Name
|Cap hit
|Thatcher Demko
|$5 million
|Arturs Silovs
|$850,000
The two cost less than $6 million combined against the salary cap. That’s less than many of the league’s best goalies make individually. This is the position group where the Canucks have most efficiently spent their money.