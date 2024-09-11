The Vancouver Canucks head into the 2024-25 NHL season with roughly $200,000 in cap space left.

In recent years, the team has routinely spent to the salary cap limit as it attempts to build a competitive roster. That has not changed this year.

Below is a breakdown of how the team opted to spend its money this year. While the salary cap hits for each player aren’t a perfect representation of how much they will actually be paid this year, they’re a solid approximation. Here is how much every Canucks player will earn this season.

Forwards ($50,775,000)

The Canucks are spending about 57.7% of the salary cap on their forwards. You can see how much each player is set to cost this year below.

Name Cap hit Elias Pettersson $11.6 million J.T. Miller $8 million Brock Boeser $6.65 million Jake DeBrusk $5.5 million Conor Garland $4.95 million Dakota Joshua $3.25 million Danton Heinen $2.25 million Teddy Blueger $1.8 million Pius Suter $1.6 million Kiefer Sherwood $1.5 million Nils Höglander $1.1 million Daniel Sprong $975,000 Nils Aman $825,000 Phil Di Giuseppe $775,000

The big name at the top of the list is Elias Pettersson, who has a new contract worth $11.6 million per season. The deal is worth more than $92 million in total, making him one of the highest-paid players in the league.

The Canucks have three other forwards making over $5 million this season in J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, and new addition Jake DeBrusk.

Defencemen ($28,125,000)

The Canucks are spending 32% of their salary cap space on defencemen. It’s the team’s weakest position group, with some new faces fighting for spots.

Name Cap hit Quinn Hughes $7.85 million Filip Hronek $7.25 million Carson Soucy $3.25 million Tyler Myers $3 million Tucker Poolman $2.5 million Vincent Desharnais $2 million Derek Forbort $1.5 million Noah Juulsen $775,000

The contract that stands out right away is Quinn Hughes at $7.85 million. The captain won the Norris Trophy last season and is worth much more than that figure. It’s one of the best deals across the entire league.

The team added a pair of cost-effective blueliners this summer as they brought in Vincent Desharnais and Derek Forbort. Both figure to chew up important bottom-four minutes this season.

Goalies ($5,850,000)

The Canucks have one of the best goaltending duos in the league, regardless of the cost. To make matters even better for the team, both netminders are on very reasonable contracts.

Name Cap hit Thatcher Demko $5 million Arturs Silovs $850,000

The two cost less than $6 million combined against the salary cap. That’s less than many of the league’s best goalies make individually. This is the position group where the Canucks have most efficiently spent their money.