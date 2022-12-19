There will come a day when a Canucks executive articulates a coherent plan that garners broad support with the fan base.

Saturday was not that day.

GM Patrik Allvin joined After Hours to say the franchise is not interested in a rebuild but are interested in making trades.

Patrik Allvin carefully walks around a pair of questions regarding the team's "make the playoffs and see" attitude and whether or not #Canucks fans are tired of that strategy. pic.twitter.com/MgJABmTu4f — Lachlan Irvine (@LachInTheCrease) December 18, 2022

This after another embarrassing Saturday night loss on home ice where another jersey hit the ice in protest.

As our friends at Offside noted, the Canucks lead the league in that category.

And rightfully so. Demonstrations should befall poorly-run franchises and make no mistake, despite the management overhaul of last year, the Canucks remain poorly-run.

The captain, Bo Horvat, is reportedly upset that details of an offer he turned down leaked. That led to a meeting in Calgary with Allvin last week after Horvat released a statement via the club vowing not to speak about his future.

Brock Boeser wants a change of scenery. Management does too despite re-signing him this summer. His agent is out there trying to make a deal. Good luck, Ben Hankinson.

Elias Pettersson is the only untouchable despite the fact that unlike Quinn Hughes, he is not signed long-term.

The Canucks can begin discussing a new deal with him this summer, but Pettersson has previously stated that he wants to play for a team that is a consistent contender.

Where does that leave Hughes? He’s got four years left on his deal without any trade protection. It would take a “mammoth offer” according to Sportnet’s Elliotte Friedman, but if you’re not interested in a rebuild, then you’d be making a hockey trade with perhaps your most irreplaceable player at your weakest position? Oooookay.

None of it makes any sense.

Management clearly doesn’t want this head coach, yet they’ve got to keep him because the owner hired him and you don’t want to embarrass the owner or cost him anymore money?

Bruce Boudreau will likely make it to Christmas but will be fired at some point in 2023. How long can a dead-man walk go? I suppose we’re about to find out.

Perhaps under a new coach, the principles on this team will make a greater commitment to team defence.

Going on two years of forwards cheating for their own stats, not the greater good. One of them was re-signed for seven years and $56 million.

Now go back one year. Remember all the optimism of Jim Rutherford, Boudreau and the most diverse and progressive front office the NHL has ever seen? They’ve squandered that.

What was once viewed as managerial incompetence is now viewed as a larger problem, rooted and endemic with ownership.

Players have turned on the organization and fans have turned on both.

Merry freaking Christmas, Canucks Nation. It can only get better in 2023, right?