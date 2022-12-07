Is there a trade market for Brock Boeser?

It remains to be seen, given the Vancouver Canucks winger’s $6.65 million annual salary. Boeser has 16 points in 20 games this season, but just four goals.

The Canucks, it appears, have been unable to deal with the 25-year-old. We’ll see if his agent, Ben Hankinson, has any better luck finding a trade partner.

Boeser’s agent has spoken to more than “half a dozen” teams already since last week, according to a report from Pierre LeBrun on TSN’s Insider Trading.

Given the lack of salary cap dollars available to nearly every NHL team at the moment, it may be a difficult thing to accomplish.

One team could have serious interest, according to LeBrun, if the Canucks are willing to retain salary. The problem there, from a Canucks perspective, is getting rid of salary appears to be the main objective.

“There are teams that I’ve talked to that have interest [in Boeser], but… they have no wiggle room cap-wise, not just for the rest of the year, but even past this year,” said LeBrun. “There is one team that I believe that is willing to get seriously involved if the Canucks were willing to eat part of Boeser’s contract, and at this stage of this process, I don’t think Vancouver wants to do that. Clearing some serious cap space has to be a very important part of any trade involving Brock Boeser from the Vancouver Canucks perspective.”

LeBrun added that he doesn’t think anything is “imminent,” and that any potential deal will “take a lot of work” before the March 3 trade deadline.

Boeser trade rumours have been running rampant since Elliotte Friedman broke the news Saturday on Hockey Night in Canada that the Canucks winger’s agent had permission to speak to other teams. Friedman later added that a Boeser trade could be the start of a “dismantling” for the Canucks, in an effort to create cap space.

CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal reported on Monday that he believes the Calgary Flames may have interest in Boeser. Calgary was previously known to be in the market for a scoring forward, according to a separate report.

In the short term, the Flames could offload Milan Lucic’s contract to help make room for Boeser. The Vancouver native’s inclusion in a deal would be a salary dump, as he counts $5.25 million against the cap and has no goals and five assists in 25 games for the Flames this season. The 34-year-old is an unrestricted free agent at season’s end.