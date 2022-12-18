Not again! Yet another Canucks jersey was thrown on the ice last night

The Vancouver Canucks might not be near the top of the standings, but they’ve got to be the leaders in at least one major category.

Unfortunately, “most jerseys thrown on the ice this season” isn’t exactly the distinction you’d like your team to have.

During last night’s 5-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets, a fan tossed a jersey onto the Rogers Arena ice

Another #Canucks jersey thrown onto the ice this season. Quickly picked up by the linesman. pic.twitter.com/mcplDI1Q1j — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) December 18, 2022

The Canucks had multiple jersey tossed on the ice in their home opener back in October, which eerily was also a 5-1 loss.

“It’s the first time I’ve been involved in that. I hope the players feel the same way I feel about it: it’s just totally embarrassing,” Canucks coach Boudreau said in the days following the home opener. “It’s something you never want to see. I’ve seen it happen in other arenas and everything, but I never thought it would happen here or on a team that I’m coaching. But if I was the fans, I would have been frustrated, too, because they’re watching what we’re watching.”

Canucks forward J.T. Miller was a little more pointed in his comments back in October.

“If they want to throw their shit on the ice, it’s up to them,” Miller told reporters earlier this season. “I’ve got a job to do. I’m not worrying about if people want to come to the game, pay all that money, and throw their jersey on the ice. Go ahead. I’ve got a job to do.

The Canucks are back at Rogers Arena tomorrow night against the St. Louis Blues. Keep your eyes peeled for any unidentified flying jerseys.