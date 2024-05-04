"No steaks": Suter scored Canucks' series-winning goal while on liquid diet



Pius Suter played the unlikely hero role for the Vancouver Canucks in Game 6 of their first-round series against the Nashville Predators

He scored with just over one minute remaining in the game. That goal would stand as the game-winner as Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs pitched a shutout.

What makes it more impressive is that the forward hasn’t been able to eat many solid foods for the past week.

Suter took a puck to the face in Game 4 and missed a significant amount of the first period. He eventually returned later that in that opening frame but has been struggling with visible stitches in his mouth ever since. The injury has severely affected his diet.

“I think it helped that there was two days in between. Obviously it was a lot of smoothies and bowls, drinking out of a straw just makes it easier,” said the hero of Game 6 postgame. “Can already eat some fish, mashed potatoes. No steaks but it’s all right.”

“We’ve got some great guys that take care of me. It is a little uncomfortable sometimes but not too big of a deal.”

The lack of steak didn’t seem to affect him too much in Game 6 as he was all over the ice. He had multiple great chances before scoring the game-winner late.

“Puck in the face, he went to the dentist the next morning, didn’t get much sleep, had to eat soft food, that’s tough hockey,” added head coach Rick Tocchet after Game 6.

While the game-winner was obviously huge, it wasn’t Suter’s only important play in the series. He also added a big goal in Game 1. He was one of the most active Canucks forwards throughout the entire series and finished third in shots on the whole team.

“Throughout this series he was already around the net, the scrums, he got punched a couple of times,” continued Tocchet. “You go through a little bit of pain and he shows up for you and scores a big goal, that’s really what it comes down to.”

He’s been a strong fit alongside J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser. The line was one of the Canucks best throughout the whole series. With a second round series against the Edmonton Oilers looming, the team will need the trio to be on their game once more.