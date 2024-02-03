Canucks' Elias Pettersson wins All-Star passing challenge

Vancouver Canucks star Elias Petttersson is your NHL All-Star passing challenge winner. The forward managed to just beat out Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar to take home first place in the event.

He finished with 24 points, just one better than Makar’s total of 23. Pettersson’s last pass hit the target just as time expired, pushing him into first place.

The event involved taking aim at a series of targets with a variety of passes. Some of the passes had to be made while moving while others were static. Hitting smaller targets resulted in earning more points.

The victory is an impressive feat as 11 of the 12 players competing in NHL All-Star Skills Competition participated in this event.

The full list of players in the competition includes Pettersson, Makar, Nathan MacKinnon, J.T. Miller, Leon Draisaitl, Nikita Kucherov, Auston Matthews, David Pastrnak, William Nylander, Quinn Hughes, Mathew Barzal, and Connor McDavid.

Pettersson has accumulated seven points through the first two events in the Skills Competition. That has him tied for the lead at the moment. The winner of the entire event will get a $1 million cash prize.

This isn’t the first taste of success that Pettersson has had at All-Star Weekend as the superstar also won last year’s hardest shot competition.