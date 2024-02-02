Beloved Apollo Creed actor Carl Weathers had a unique connection to Vancouver

Actor Carl Weathers, best known for his role as Apollo Creed in the Rocky series, sadly passed away on Thursday. He was 76 years old and died “peacefully in his sleep,” said a statement put out by his family, according to Deadline.

What many may not know about the beloved actor is that he has a unique connection to Vancouver.

Weathers played 18 games for the BC Lions across a handful of seasons during the 1970s. He also played eight games for the Oakland Raiders in the NFL prior to his football adventures in Canada.

“Bless Vancouver, I always love coming back because that reminds me of, first of all, how clean and beautiful the city is, but also the people really care so thank you,” he said just last year when he visited the city during the Fan Expo.

Carl Weathers reflects on his time with the #BCLions and shows love to the city of #Vancouver during Fan Expo 2023. After two years with the Oakland Raiders, Weathers suited up in 18 games for our club between 1971 and 1973. RIP Legend 🧡🥊 pic.twitter.com/Lug9TYaeZP — BC LIONS (@BCLions) February 2, 2024

Weathers was also in the legendary golf movie Happy Gilmore, which was primarily filmed in British Columbia. In the film, he plays Chubbs Peterson and has some classic pieces of advice that are still remembered today, including “It’s all in the hips,” which is a line still quoted by many golfers.

His co-star in the movie, Adam Sandler, wrote a touching tribute on Instagram after the news of Weathers’ passing became official.

Weathers’ most famous acting role is that of Apollo Creed, one of the major characters in the well-known Rocky series.