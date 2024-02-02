Morrison calls up old Canucks buddy Bertuzzi live on the radio

Any Vancouver Canucks fans reminiscing on teams of the past were given a heartwarming yet hilarious moment this afternoon.

Brendan Morrison, who was hosting the Jeff O’Neill Show this afternoon, called up his old friend and teammate Todd Bertuzzi to wish him a happy birthday. The former Canucks power forward, who turned 49 today, quickly answered the call, which led to a pretty funny interaction.

“Hey Bert,” Morrison said. “We’re on the radio right now. No swearing, that’s the number one rule. I’m with the Jeff O’Neill show.”

Bertuzzi, who was clearly caught off guard, responded in a way that Morrison had just instructed him not to. “Oh, sh*t, you’re on the radio?” Bertuzzi asked.

After jumping back in shock for a minute, Morrison was assured by someone in the studio that what Bertuzzi said was okay, while they all shared a good laugh. Morrison then went to wish Bertuzzi a happy birthday and asked what the big day consisted of.

“I am actually sitting at a sushi bar having a pint right now after a spa day,” Bertuzzi said. “I went and did a little cold plunge, and I’m pounding down a couple cold ones now.”

Bertuzzi and Morrison were teammates with the Canucks from 2000 to 2006 and, for a lengthy time, played together on a line which was referred to as the West Coast Express. Also featuring Markus Naslund, the line was considered one of the NHL’s best for several seasons.

Both Bertuzzi and Morrison had great runs in Vancouver, logging over 500 games in a Canucks sweater. During that time, Bertuzzi racked up 188 goals and 449 points, while Morrison had 136 goals and 393 points.