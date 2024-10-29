Canucks already checking trade market for a defenceman: report

We’re less than a month into the season, and the Vancouver Canucks are already reportedly examining the trade market.

GM Patrik Allvin and President of hockey operations Jim Rutherford have become characterized by their aggressiveness during their Canucks tenure thus far.

“They’re already, I believe, making calls and trying to understand what the market looks like to improve this team’s defence,” explained Daily Faceoff’s NHL insider Frank Seravalli on Sportsnet’s Canucks Central recently.

“I don’t think anything’s imminent. I don’t think they’re close, but I think they at least want to continue to push the envelope.”

The Canucks have Stanley Cup aspirations, but their defence group, as currently constructed, doesn’t look the part. They could use another legitimate top-four blueliner, and it’s clear that is what management is set on adding.

“They’re not going to sit back,” continued Seravalli, referencing the team’s aggressive management group.

Last year the Canucks pulled off a few in-season trades, which strengthened the roster, including the additions of Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm.

The team has assets they can use to facilitate a trade. They have a few high-end prospects in Jonathan Lekkerimaki and Tom Willander, some mid-tier prospects ready to join the NHL soon in Aatu Räty and others, and a bevy of draft picks.

The Canucks also managed to start the season without using LTIR, which means that they’re currently accruing cap space on a daily basis. This means they’ll have more financial flexibility as the season goes on, also making it easier for them to facilitate a trade.

Last year, the Canucks were essentially limited to bringing in a dollar for every dollar they sent out. That is not the case this year, as clever cap moves mean the team could potentially add millions of dollars in cap commitments closer to the trade deadline.