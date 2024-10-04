Canucks and Oilers dressing loaded lineups tonight

The preseason game between the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers tonight will feature a lot of familiar faces.

Both teams seem set to ice rosters that look similar to those expected on opening night.

The Oilers are expected to dress several big names, including Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, and Evan Bouchard. The team’s lines at morning skate were as follows, per OilersTV’s Tony Brar.

EDM lines at Morning Skate: RNH – McDavid – Hyman

Skinner – Draisaitl – Arvidsson

Janmark – Henrique – Brown

Podkolzin – Philp – Perry

Caggiula – Lavoie Ekholm – Bouchard

Nurse – Emberson

Kulak – Stecher

Dermott – Brown

“They got their full lineup,” said Canucks coach Rick Tocchet. “It’s an exhibition game, but, it’s still a game that you want to play hard in. They knocked us out.”

“I give them a lot of respect for what they went through at the beginning of the year and then to be one goal from winning the Stanley Cup. So, they are our rivals. We’re striving to beat them. That’s what you look for, whether it’s exhibition or regular season, that is what you try to do.”

The Canucks are also not holding anything back with their lineup. J.T. Miller will suit up for his first preseason game, and all of the team’s big names are playing. The lines at morning skate were as follows per Sportsnet’s Brendan Batchelor.

Tocchet also confirmed Arturs Silovs will play the whole game.

The two teams are becoming bitter rivals after an intense playoff series last year that the Oilers won in seven games. The first regular-season game between the two teams this year is on November 9.

The Canucks and Oilers are expected to battle for the Pacific Division title again this year, a feat that the Canucks managed to accomplish last season. With the way that the NHL’s postseason is structured, it’s likely the two teams could meet in the playoffs once again.