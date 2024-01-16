Canucks not looking to trade Tyler Myers anymore: report

Among the feel-good stories surrounding the Vancouver Canucks this season is Tyler Myers.

Much maligned by fans since arriving in Vancouver in 2019, Myers has been criticized heavily. That goes with the territory when you make $6 million a year, and at 6-foot-8, he’s not hard to miss.

Trade rumours swirled around Myers over the summer and again heading into this season after he was paid his $5 million signing bonus, leaving just $1 left on the books in the final year of his contract. He’ll be even more marketable at the March 8 trade deadline.

Myers was reportedly on the trade block during the offseason, but not anymore, according to CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal.

“I was told the Canucks are not looking to move him,” Dhaliwal said on Tuesday’s edition of Donnie and Dhali. “They like this player.”

With improved structure under Rick Tocchet, not to mention an influx of more defensively responsible players around him, Myers has fit in nicely this season. He is still overpaid at $6 million, but he’s been a useful piece on the back end.

He’s not the offensive defenceman he was pegged to be earlier in his career, but Myers is on pace for 34 points — his highest point total since 2017-18, when he played for the Winnipeg Jets.

His average ice time is down to 19:09 this season, which is the lowest time on ice the 33-year-old blueliner has averaged since arriving in Vancouver. Myers averaged 21:35 from 2019-20 to 2022-23.

That still places him fourth among Canucks defencemen in average ice time. Myers is third in even-strength ice time (16:53) and second when the Canucks are shorthanded (2:00).

The Canucks are rolling and we’re likely to see playoff hockey at Rogers Arena for the first time since 2015.

Bet on Myers suiting up for Game 1.