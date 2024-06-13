Canucks' Noah Juulsen and wife Brooke are having baby girl

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Noah Juulsen and wife Brooke recently made an exciting announcement.

The couple revealed that they’re expecting their first child, a baby girl, in a joint Instagram post published yesterday.

“Halfway there baby girl,” reads the caption with an emoji.

Noah and Brooke got married in May of last year and the couple made the following joint post on Instagram. However, they’ve clearly been together for a long time as they have joint photos from as far back as 2015.

The 27-year-old Juulsen was born in Surrey and now plays for his local team. He joined the Canucks through a trade with the Florida Panthers, which saw former top-pick Olli Juolevi go the other way.

Juulsen established himself as a full-time NHLer last season. He appeared in 54 games and recorded seven points, both of which marked career highs. He also proved his worth as a penalty killer and became an important part of the unit when in the lineup.

He is one of just three defensemen signed for next season and the only one who is right-handed. This means that even after the Canucks add some more blueliners, Juulsen will still have the chance to play a significant role.

Once a highly-touted prospect, Juulsen’s career was derailed by injuries, including a gruesome eye issue that affected his vision. The eye injury was considered threatening at one point, but he fought through it and has carved out an NHL role for himself.

His bounce-back 2024 season was rewarded with a nomination for the Bill Masterton Trophy. Local members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association selected Juulsen as the Canucks player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.”