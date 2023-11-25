Canucks sign Nils Aman to two-year contract extension

The Vancouver Canucks announced today that they have come to terms with centre Nils Aman on a two-year contract extension.

The forward was originally signed as a free agent by the team during the summer of 2022.

“Nils has worked hard on his development since we brought him into our organization,” said general manager Patrik Allvin in a press release. “He is a smart two-way hockey player who uses his speed to his advantage. We will continue to work with Nils to help him grow and improve his game.”

General Manager Patrik Allvin announces that the #Canucks have agreed to terms with forward Nils Aman on a two-year contract. DETAILS | https://t.co/brTQJrjoLM pic.twitter.com/YXgA6kZhzm — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 25, 2023

The 23-year-old played 68 NHL games last season, finishing with 16 points.

So far this year Aman has been playing in the AHL with the Abbotsford Canucks. He’s had a very successful start to the season as he’s managed to score eight goals and add seven assists for 15 points in 15 games. His strong play has been a factor in the team’s current second-place standing in the Pacific Division.

According to CapFriendly, the newly signed contract has an average annual value of $825k. Aman will be paid $775k when the contract starts next season and $875k in the year after that. He will be a restricted free agent upon the expiration of this extension.

At 6-foot-2, Aman provides a nice combination of size and speed down the middle. He’s a strong skater for his size and played on the penalty kill for the Canucks last year, finishing with two short-handed assists.

Aman was originally drafted in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Colorado Avalanche. Prior to signing with the Canucks, he was playing for Leksands IF in the Swedish Hockey League.