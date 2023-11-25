Luongo calls out NHL's ridiculous decision to ban Fleury's special mask

Roberto Luongo echoed the thoughts of many hockey fans today.

The Hall of Fame goaltender took to social media to call out the NHL’s decision to ban a special mask designed by a First Nations artist that Marc-Andre Fleury planned to wear for Native American Heritage Night in Minnesota.

The NHL told Fleury he wasn’t allowed to wear the mask in warmup, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic. Fleury’s agent Allan Walsh said that Fleury was planning to wear the mask and pay the fine, but the league also threatened to fine the Minnesota Wild an additional “significant” amount.

Marc-Andre Fleury indicated he was planning to wear the mask anyway and pay the fine. The NHL then threatened the Wild organization with an additional significant fine. https://t.co/iVmCqyQR2H — Allan Walsh🏒 (@walsha) November 24, 2023

It’s a bizarre decision that has been panned online by hockey fans and media.

It even caught the eye of Luongo, who seems equally perplexed.

“I mean come on what are we even doing here??????” Luongo said on X.

I mean come on what are we even doing here?????? https://t.co/ltHfPOA79E — Strombone (@strombone1) November 25, 2023

Luongo currently works in the Florida Panthers’ front office. Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has worn a purple Hockey Fights Cancer mask recently, which seems contradictory to the NHL’s ruling on Fleury.

The NHL banned the use of special jerseys in warmups after a small number of players refused to wear Pride Night jerseys last season. The banning of certain goalie mask designs was not previously publicized.