Canucks unveil new third jerseys on night they honour Gino Odjick

Rob Williams
Jan 19 2023, 4:15 am
Vancouver Canucks/Twitter

The skate has been free’d. After teasing it for weeks, the Vancouver Canucks unveiled a new third jersey on Wednesday, on the same night they honoured Gino Odjick.

The alternate jersey features the Flying Skate logo, but offers a few design tweaks from the 1990s look. Notably, all white has been removed from the logo, and thicker red and yellow stripes are now separated — similar to the Stick-in-Rink Heritage jersey, which was discontinued as a third jersey after last season.

The letters and numbers are also different from the ones on the previous edition of the Flying Skate uniform, with the Canucks opting for the same font used on their current home and away jerseys.

The Canucks wore practice jerseys in warmup prior to their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, with all 20 players wearing #29 Odjick on their backs.

The team announced earlier in the day that they will also honour Odjick on March 2 at Rogers Arena, as part of First Nations Night.

There were 10 former Canucks players participating in the pre-game ceremony, including: Trevor Linden, Kirk McLean, Stan Smyl, Geoff Courtnall, Jyrki Lumme, Dave Babych, Garry Valk, Nathan LaFayette, Garth Butcher, and Ron Delorme.

Not long after they were introduced, fans chanted Gino’s name once again.

