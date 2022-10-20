The Canucks are ditching their stick-in-rink heritage jersey

The Vancouver Canucks introduced a new jersey today.

The Canucks, along with the other 31 NHL teams, unveiled “reverse retro” jerseys, to be worn at select games this season.

The jerseys are a nod to the 1962 Western Hockey League Vancouver Canucks, featuring Johnny Canuck as the primary logo. The Canucks will wear their new threads at seven home games and one road game this season, beginning November 1 against the New Jersey Devils at Rogers Arena.

But as one jersey gets introduced, another one is being shelved.

A Canucks spokesperson tells Daily Hive that the team won’t be wearing the stick-in-rink heritage jersey this season. The heritage jersey, which featured the modernized stick-in-rink logo, was first introduced in 2019 as the team’s alternate uniform.

The modernized stick-in-rink logo is still featured on the Canucks’ home and away uniforms, as a shoulder patch.

Daily Hive first speculated about the heritage jersey’s future earlier this year, when it was spotted being sold at a discounted rate — usually the first sign of a jersey that’s about to be discontinued.

We also speculated about the future of the black flying skate jersey.

It remains to be seen if the Canucks will replace the heritage jersey with another alternate uniform, in addition to the new reverse retro uniform. The Canucks’ black flying skate jersey is immensely popular with fans, and the Canucks wore it in back-to-back games at the tail end last season.

Does that mean something? It certainly could.

Ownership is said to not be a big fan of the flying skate, preferring the blue and green colour scheme. But they can’t deny that it is a money-maker, and billionaire owners tend to like making money.