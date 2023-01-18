New details revealed in latest Canucks Flying Skate jersey leak

We have another Canucks jersey leak.

The Vancouver Canucks are expected to reveal a new third jersey soon, judging by their apparent guerrilla marketing campaign to “free the skate.” The Canucks have also worn black Flying Skate equipment in practice a few times this month, including at today’s morning skate.

Players in flying skate gear today as well as both goalies. 👀 pic.twitter.com/5tFPWvceRo — 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀 Faber 🔥🎙 (@ChrisFaber39) January 18, 2023

Many assumed that the Canucks’ 1990s black Flying Skate jersey would return, and it appears it will, but with a twist.

A never-before-seen Canucks jersey briefly appeared on the Shop NHL International site last week. It revealed a Flying Skate jersey, with tweaks made to the logo and striping on the sleeves and collar.

It appears someone already has their hands on the new threads, as a person in Halton Hills, Ontario, is selling the yet-to-be-released jersey on Facebook Marketplace.

The new Canucks Flying Skate Fanatics jersey has leaked. Source: Facebook Marketplace#Canucks@icethetics pic.twitter.com/NvcsAckb6J — Ryan (@RyanDickinson) January 18, 2023

The posting refers to the item for sale as a “youth Canucks alt skate” jersey.

The jersey, which is being sold for $100, has Bo Horvat’s name and number on it, as well as a C on the chest. Those are details we didn’t see in the Shop NHL International site leak, revealing a couple of additional tweaks to the popular 1990s design.

The font being used on the new jersey appears to be the same as the Canucks’ current home and away jerseys, rather than the font used by the team in the 1990s. Another tweak is the removal of the white trim around the numbers.

When we’ll actually see the new jerseys in action is still unclear, but we should see at least one tweak to the Canucks’ uniform tonight, in honour of Gino Odjick. Black and yellow 29 decals were spotted on Canucks helmets at Tuesday’s practice by Jeff Paterson of Rink Wide Vancouver.

#Canucks have a black and yellow 29 decal on their helmets #RIPGino — Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) January 17, 2023