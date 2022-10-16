Canucks' castoff Dickinson nets three points in first game with Chicago

By way of a late preseason trade, the Vancouver Canucks moved on from Jason Dickinson earlier this month.

And it appears he’s done the same, potting a goal and two assists in his first game with the Chicago Blackhawks, a 5-2 win over San Jose.

On October 8, Dickinson was sent along with a second round pick in the 2024 Draft to Chicago in exchange for defenceman Riley Stillman.

But despite his early success, Dickinson’s not holding any grudges against the Canucks after playing one season with them.

“Maybe in time, I’ll think about that,” he said. “But right now, all I’m thinking about is this year, I’ve forgotten about last year, it’s over. It’s done with, can’t let it bother me and can’t dwell on it because it’s done. It’s over with and now let’s just move forward just start playing hockey again.”

Dickinson added that perhaps it’s a bit of beginner’s luck at the start of a new season.

“It’s easy when it’s early like this, and there’s so much going on that you can just shut it all out and just forget about it and keep moving on,” he said. “So I was fortunate enough that yeah, I was able to compartmentalize and get back to displaying something to just go out there and play on instinct.”

Dickinson had five goals, six assists, in 62 games for the Canucks last season. Meanwhile, he had 25 goals and 38 assists in 221 games spread across six seasons for the Stars in his career.

“I know over my career that I’ve over thought too much sometimes and that’s what is definitely a problem for when I started playing poorly. So yeah, just going out there and playing.”

Chicago and Vancouver meet three times this season, but none are anytime soon. In fact, the two teams don’t face off until January 24, when the Blackhawks visit Rogers Arena for a 7 pm local start.