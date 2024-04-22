Canucks start new playoff tradition and Dakota Joshua got first honour

The Vancouver Canucks revealed the debut of a new playoff tradition after last night’s exciting Game 1 comeback win against the Nashville Predators.

The team has created a win tracker in the shape of the Stanley Cup to commemorate their victories as they go through this year’s playoffs, the first non-COVID postseason for the Canucks since 2015.

The Stanley Cup tracker has space for 16 pucks, one for each win needed on the journey to capture the sport’s ultimate trophy. The player of the game, after each win, gets to place a puck into an empty slot.

Winger Dakota Joshua earned the honour of inserting the first puck after a huge performance in Game 1.

“We’re going to start a little tradition here, 16 pucks, 16 wins,” explained captain Quinn Hughes after the team’s big Game 1 comeback victory. “[Could] give it to Demmer, he made some big saves, Lindy, way to get us going, but this is going to Playoff D!”

The Captain has spoken. Game puck goes to “Playoff D”! pic.twitter.com/e6VaT49Bkv — Y – Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 22, 2024

“One of 16, let’s f**king go,” Joshua said as he placed the puck into the tracker.

The bruising power forward deserved the honour as he scored twice, including the game-winner, and added an assist in the Game 1 victory. Thatcher Demko and Elias Lindholm also had big games, as Hughes alluded to during his mini-speech before picking the winger as the player of the game.

Joshua’s contributions helped the Canucks take a 1-0 series lead on a truly special night at Rogers Arena. The crowd was the loudest than it had been in years.

The team will have the chance to add another puck to the Stanley Cup tracker tomorrow night when they take on the Predators in Game 2. The puck drops at 7 pm PT.