NHL fines Canucks for violating offseason training rules: report

The Vancouver Canucks’ season ticket campaign slogan is “next season starts now.”

Looks like the team might have taken that literally.

The Canucks are in trouble with the National Hockey League for violating offseason training rules and have been fined $50,000, according to a report from Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff.

The Canucks held on-ice sessions with multiple players in mid-April after their season ended on April 13, CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal reports.

Henrik and Daniel Sedin worked with up to six Canucks players, including Dakota Joshua and Jack Studnicka, from April 17 to 23 in Vancouver, Dhaliwal adds.

Head coach Rick Tocchet has spoken numerous times about the importance of this summer for his players. He has mentioned that he’ll be in contact with many of them and that players will be expected to make sacrifices for the team to get better.

What he’s not allowed to do is run offseason practices.

That’s also true for the Sedins, who each work for the Canucks in a player development capacity. Having them run on-ice sessions with players after the season concludes is a clear violation of the NHL/NHLPA collective bargaining agreement — even if all parties agree to participate.

Dhaliwal reports that the Canucks have been warned that “significantly higher fines” will result if the team tries something similar in the future.