Canucks' J.T. Miller is trying to qualify for the US Open golf championship

He’d surely rather be chasing the Stanley Cup, but Vancouver Canucks winger J.T. Miller has his eyes on the US Open golf championship.

Miller is one of 9,693 golfers competing for spots in local qualifying for the 123rd US Open Championship, taking place June 15-18 in Los Angeles.

“It is rare when a current professional athlete seeks to qualify for the US Open,” reads an article on the US Open’s official website. “National Hockey League standout J.T. Miller, 30, of Pittsburgh, Pa., is such a competitor.”

“While he shoots left-handed on the ice, Miller swings the golf club from the right side.”

Miller’s golf game has presumably improved since these videos were captured by Zack MacEwen and Thatcher Demko in February 2020.

In a 2016 interview with the New York Post, Miller said his handicap was in “single digits.”

“Phil Mickelson’s my favourite golfer. I’m a big fan of Tiger [Woods]. Ten years ago, 15 years ago when he was coming down on Sunday having a chance to win, I don’t think there’s anything more exciting in sports,” Miller said at the time.

“I think it’d be really cool to be a golfer for a day. I really admire how hard it is to stay mentally tough in that game.”

On the opportunity to go to the Masters, Miller, who was a member of the New York Rangers at the time, said: “Obviously playing in it, but let’s be realistic. Going to one would be phenomenal. The only issue is it’s in April every year and we’re still playing.”

Guess one positive about being on a team that continually misses the playoffs in Vancouver is it allows more time to work on your golf game.

Should Miller make it to the US Open, he wouldn’t be the first with Canucks ties to do it. Former Canucks centre Dan Quinn, who is well known for his golf game since retiring from pro hockey in 1996, caddied for John Daly at the US Open in 2000. He has also caddied for Ernie Els.