The Vancouver Canucks fanbase has a bit of a reputation around the league. They’re well-known for being passionate… sometimes to a fault. After nearly a decade without being able to watch playoff hockey in person, Canucks fans are roaring and ready to go.

It seems that the Nashville Predators are well aware of that fact, as they’re restricting ticket sales in Tennessee for their first-round series against the Canucks to ensure the building is cheering for the home team.

Fans looking to buy a ticket to see the series in Nashville are greeted by a unique message on Ticketmaster. It reads as follows.

“To better serve Nashville Predators fans, a restricted sales area has been

implemented for this Nashville Predator game at the Bridgestone Arena. Sales

will be restricted to residents of the Nashville Predators television viewing area – Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.

“Residency will be based on credit card billing address. Orders by residents outside the viewing area will be canceled without notice and refunds given.”

If your credit card doesn’t have a billing address from one of those states, you could be out of luck.

The Predators are taking every measure in an attempt to build the fullest home-ice experience as they look to upset the Pacific Division champions. It is a measure that they’ve taken in past playoff runs, as well as for some regular season games.

Ticket transfers on Ticketmaster are also not permitted for the games located south of the border, foiling the plans that some had to get around the ban. Canucks fans that were planning on visiting Nashville to watch their team on the road may therefore be out of luck.

Some people were not happy to discover the rule, calling out the Predators for being scared of the Canucks fanbase’s power.

Others understood that this is the playoffs and you need to take advantage of every measure available.

These are two of the most physical teams in the NHL and you can be sure there will be no love lost in this series. This off-ice warfare is just the first step in what should be a heated playoff atmosphere.

At the end of the day, the two fan bases are gearing up for an intense series.

It’s been rumoured that Game 1 of the Canucks vs. Predators first-round series will take place on Sunday. This is only the second playoff series ever between these two teams with the last one coming in 2013.