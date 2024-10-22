Canucks might be without J.T. Miller for tonight's game

The Vancouver Canucks might be forced to play without one of their best players tonight.

Centre J.T. Miller is a game-time decision due to injury according to Rick Tocchet. There’s a chance he doesn’t play tonight as the Canucks take on the Chicago Blackhawks on the road.

“He looks like he’s probable, I mean we’ll do a game-time” said Tocchet about Miller. “We’ll see how he is. I’ll talk to him later today.”

Miller has clearly been dealing with an ailment recently. He left the team’s last game against the Philadelphia Flyers after just nine seconds but returned to the ice shortly after.

A replay of the opening faceoff where Miller got shaken up. #Canucks https://t.co/oRykYhMz6I pic.twitter.com/z4Mb9H4Gc7 — Lachlan Irvine (@LachInTheCrease) October 19, 2024

While he did finish that game, Miller only took two faceoffs. That’s very unusual for the stellar faceoff man, and if he does play tonight, there’s no guarantee he will take draws.

The 31-year-old also missed practice yesterday, although he was on the ice today at morning skate per Drance again.

J.T. Miller is officially a game time decision, says Rick Tocchet. Club will assess whether he takes draws in game, if he plays. #Canucks — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) October 22, 2024

Miller has had a strong start to the 2024-25 season. He’s got two goals and three points in five games thus far and is one of the team’s most important skaters.

Tocchet also confirmed that the Canucks would be rolling with Kevin Lankinen in the net for the third consecutive game. The Finnish goalie has been one of the best in the league through the first part of the season. He has a 2-0-1 record and secured his first shutout as a member of the Canucks last game.

The puck drops tonight at 5:15 pm PT as the Canucks look to extend their two-game win streak. This is their final game on this road trip before returning to Rogers Arena.

The Blackhawks have a 2-3-1 record thus far.