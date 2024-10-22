SportsHockeyCanucks

Popular 1980s Canucks player Moe Lemay dead at age 62

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
Oct 22 2024, 5:52 am
Popular 1980s Canucks player Moe Lemay dead at age 62
Sad news from the Vancouver Canucks today, as Moe Lemay has died.

He was just 62 years old.

The team’s alumni association announced the news, saying it had “lost one of its more popular members this past weekend.”

A 5-foot-11 winger, Lemay played the majority of his 317-game NHL career with the Canucks, beginning in the 1981-82 season. The Saskatoon native scored a career-high 52 points (21-31-52) in 1984-85.

After not finding much team success with Vancouver in the 1980s, Lemay went on to win the Stanley Cup shortly after he was traded to the Edmonton Oilers late in the 1986-87 season.

Lemay also played for the Boston Bruins and Winnipeg Jets, before continuing his pro hockey career in Austria, Switzerland, and Germany.

“We are deeply saddened to hear that Canucks’ Alumni Moe Lemay has tragically passed away at the age of 62,” the Canucks said in a statement posted to social media on Monday.

“Moe proudly wore the Canucks jersey for 279 games between 1981 and 1987, contributing to a total of 317 NHL games in his career. His passion and dedication made him a beloved member of the Canucks family, and his legacy will forever be a part of our team’s history.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Moe’s family and friends during this difficult time.

“Moe Lemay: Forever a Canuck.”

Fans took to social media on Monday to share their memories of Lemay.

