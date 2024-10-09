Canucks star Miller reflects on journey to 800 NHL games

Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller will cross off a huge milestone when he suits up for the team tonight.

The star is set to play in his 800th career NHL game, 365 of which will have been with the Canucks. While his time in Vancouver hasn’t been without its ups and downs, the veteran has settled into a role a team leader and fan-favourite.

“The older I get, the more I respect guys that can play a long time. I’m super lucky and fortunate, especially health-wise, to play in this many games,” he said this morning. “There was a time 10 or 11 years ago where I was just trying to get in the lineup.”

“I feel very, very lucky to be where I’m at but obviously I got a lot of help from coaches and stuff along the way.”

One of the coaches who has greatly helped Miller is current Canucks bench boss Rick Tocchet. Miller has played the best hockey of his career under Tocchet’s tutelage and taken his game to another level.

“He’s always trying to get better every day,” said Tocchet about the 31-year-old today. “Off the ice and on the ice, when it comes to the game, I have a lot of respect for him. He’s changed as a person, as a young kid, as a 23-24-year-old until now. He’s here at the rink early, he’s watching video, he comes into camp in great shape.”

“He’s one of those guys who really wants to apply himself. He knows this is, whatever you call it, whatever window it is, this is a big year and he really wants to be prepared for it.”

The American player scored a career-high 37 goals and 103 points last year. He was also the team’s most important defensive centre, an aspect of his game that he’s really worked on in recent years. He’ll be relied upon heavily again this year.

It’s been more than a decade since Miller made his NHL debut with the New York Rangers. It’s a long journey that is far from over and surely has more twists and turns to come.

“Try to enjoy it,” responded the winger when asked what he would say to someone starting their first NHL game. “This is a fun job that we get to have but it is a job. We’re all very lucky to do what we do. Try to enjoy it and embrace it.”

Miller famously surprised teammate Conor Garland last year with custom shirts for the whole team ahead of the winger’s 400th game. He’s going to be keeping an eye out for pranks on his way to the rink tonight.

“It’s [the] first game of the year so I doubt there’s shirts but I don’t want to count these guys out,” laughed Miller.