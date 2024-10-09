Canucks forward is injured and Räty looks set to play tonight

The Vancouver Canucks look set to make some last minute changes to their opening night lineup.

Despite skating as the extra forward yesterday at practice, it seems like 21-year-old Aatu Räty will be in the lineup tonight at Rogers Arena.

Head coach Rick Tocchet said this morning that “there’s a good chance” the preseason standout will play against the Calgary Flames.

“We haven’t decided at this minute, but he’s got a good shot at playing tonight,” said the reigning Jack Adams Award winner.

The Finnish forward will replace Pius Suter, who is still recovering from an injury suffered in preseason. That gives Räty a good opportunity to play a significant role.

“[Suter], he’s not 100%, he could play, but he’d be the odd man out if we go that approach,” continued Tocchet.

Suter established himself as a strong role player for the Canucks last season. He played a variety of roles across the forward lineup and delivered strong results in all of them.

He’s not expected to miss much time with this injury and is working back towards full health.

Räty impressed everyone with a strong training camp and preseason. He’s one of the Canucks better forward prospects and will now get into live NHL action, something that’s key for his continued development.

“I don’t think having a young guy sit around is a good thing,” said Tocchet today. “You want to get them in, but it’s okay if they don’t play a game here and there because they’re with the big team, and they can practice.”

Räty has a total of 15 NHL games under his belt already with the Canucks and New York Islanders. He’s scored two goals and added an assist during those games.

Tocchet also confirmed that Arturs Silovs will be the starting goalie for the Canucks. The puck drops at 7 pm PT tonight.