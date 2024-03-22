Canucks make good for fan after #FryGate fiasco

It was a scandal that shook Canucks Nation.

#FryGate.

Vancouver Canucks fan and season ticket member Sara Jones was disappointed to find she paid $7.99 plus tax for a mere 15 fries at Rogers Arena on Saturday night.

The photo she shared on social media went viral, and #FryGate was born.

Team owner Francesco Aquilini was even reportedly made aware of it.

I know that being at Rogers Arena I’m in the land of overpriced food but this is the saddest bunch of fries for $7.99 plus tax. pic.twitter.com/NHyUs1hylc — Sara Jones (@sarathomjones) March 17, 2024

Have the Canucks addressed #frygate? curious what the executives have to say about it. This is getting LOTS of play. https://t.co/QxIquwbmDC — Kyle Harms (@kylejharms) March 19, 2024

Rick Tocchet trying to comprehend how fifteen fries costs $7.99 plus tax at Rogers Arena pic.twitter.com/QhOm3xaTb7 — Pucks On Net (@Pucksonnetca) March 19, 2024

Her fries, purchased at Triple O’s on the arena concourse, did look unusually low. The Canucks assured her it was not a normal serving size.

The next day, Jones said that her ticket rep reached out to her.

“They were great,” Jones told Daily Hive. “They reached out quickly on Sunday but I didn’t have a chance to talk to them till Tuesday and I had given my mom my tickets for that night so I met up with the [ticket] rep, Drew, last night.”

On Thursday, the Canucks made things right, with Jones saying they “more than made up” for it.

“After a completely bonkers few days from a photo that I just thought my normal Canucks friends would see, Drew with the @canucks more than made up for any missing fries tonight,” Jones said on X last night, showing off what her ticket rep bought her. “Go Canucks go!”

After a completely bonkers few days from a photo that I just thought my normal Canucks friends would see, Drew with the @canucks more than made up for any missing fries tonight. Go, Canucks, go! #canucks #frygate pic.twitter.com/QnbQSTAuKm — Sara Jones (@sarathomjones) March 22, 2024

The move appeared to be good karma, as they beat the Montreal Canadiens rather easily.

#Canucks win! Back to back wins and taking care of games they should be winning Also #FryGate got rectified — Joshua Griffith (@JoshuaGriffith0) March 22, 2024