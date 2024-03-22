Canucks make good for fan after #FryGate fiasco

FoodSportsHockeyCanucks

It was a scandal that shook Canucks Nation.

#FryGate.

Vancouver Canucks fan and season ticket member Sara Jones was disappointed to find she paid $7.99 plus tax for a mere 15 fries at Rogers Arena on Saturday night.

The photo she shared on social media went viral, and #FryGate was born.

Team owner Francesco Aquilini was even reportedly made aware of it.

Her fries, purchased at Triple O’s on the arena concourse, did look unusually low. The Canucks assured her it was not a normal serving size.

The next day, Jones said that her ticket rep reached out to her.

“They were great,” Jones told Daily Hive. “They reached out quickly on Sunday but I didn’t have a chance to talk to them till Tuesday and I had given my mom my tickets for that night so I met up with the [ticket] rep, Drew, last night.”

On Thursday, the Canucks made things right, with Jones saying they “more than made up” for it.

“After a completely bonkers few days from a photo that I just thought my normal Canucks friends would see, Drew with the @canucks more than made up for any missing fries tonight,” Jones said on X last night, showing off what her ticket rep bought her. “Go Canucks go!”

 

The move appeared to be good karma, as they beat the Montreal Canadiens rather easily.

 

