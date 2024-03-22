Canucks make good for fan after #FryGate fiasco

It was a scandal that shook Canucks Nation.
#FryGate.
Vancouver Canucks fan and season ticket member Sara Jones was disappointed to find she paid $7.99 plus tax for a mere 15 fries at Rogers Arena on Saturday night.
The photo she shared on social media went viral, and #FryGate was born.
Team owner Francesco Aquilini was even reportedly made aware of it.
I know that being at Rogers Arena I’m in the land of overpriced food but this is the saddest bunch of fries for $7.99 plus tax. pic.twitter.com/NHyUs1hylc
— Sara Jones (@sarathomjones) March 17, 2024
Her fries, purchased at Triple O’s on the arena concourse, did look unusually low. The Canucks assured her it was not a normal serving size.
The next day, Jones said that her ticket rep reached out to her.
“They were great,” Jones told Daily Hive. “They reached out quickly on Sunday but I didn’t have a chance to talk to them till Tuesday and I had given my mom my tickets for that night so I met up with the [ticket] rep, Drew, last night.”
On Thursday, the Canucks made things right, with Jones saying they “more than made up” for it.
“After a completely bonkers few days from a photo that I just thought my normal Canucks friends would see, Drew with the @canucks more than made up for any missing fries tonight,” Jones said on X last night, showing off what her ticket rep bought her. “Go Canucks go!”
After a completely bonkers few days from a photo that I just thought my normal Canucks friends would see, Drew with the @canucks more than made up for any missing fries tonight. Go, Canucks, go! #canucks #frygate pic.twitter.com/QnbQSTAuKm
— Sara Jones (@sarathomjones) March 22, 2024
The move appeared to be good karma, as they beat the Montreal Canadiens rather easily.
