NHL unveils its 12 fan vote winners for the 2023 All-Star Game

Auston Matthews, Leon Draisaitl, and Bo Horvat are heading on an all-expenses-paid trip to Florida via the 2023 NHL All-Star Game.

The trio was among 12 names chosen in the 2023 NHL All-Star Fan Vote to play in the All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, in two weeks.

Draisaitl is second in NHL scoring behind Edmonton Oilers teammate Connor McDavid. Draisaitl has 72 points (27 goals, 45 assists); McDavid has 86 points (39 goals, 47 assists).

Horvat is sixth in the NHL with 30 goals, and Matthews, the reigning Maurice “Rocket” Richard recipient, has 51 points (24 goals, 27 assists) in 44 games this season.

The fan vote determined the final three participants for each of the NHL’s four divisions. Initial rosters, comprised of one player from each team, were chosen by the NHL’s hockey operations departments and announced on January 5. The final 12 players were announced on Thursday.

Draisaitl and Edmonton Oilers teammate Stuart Skinner will join Horvat on the Pacific Division roster, and Matthews was voted onto the Atlantic Division club alongside Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Colorado Avalanche teammates Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen were added alongside Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck for the Central Division, and New York Rangers teammates Artemi Panarin and Adam Fox were added along with New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin in the Metropolitan Division.

The All-Star Game takes place on February 4, with the All-Star Skills set for February 3.

Here are the current rosters for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game:

Metropolitan Division

Sidney Crosby, PIT

Johnny Gaudreau, CBJ

Kevin Hayes, PHI

Jack Hughes, NJD

Brock Nelson, NYI

Alex Ovechkin, WSH

Andrei Svechnikov, CAR

Igor Shesterkin, NYR

Adam Fox, NYR*

Artemi Panarin, NYR*

Ilya Sorokin, NYI*

Atlantic Division

Nikita Kucherov, TBL

Dylan Larkin, DET

Mitchell Marner, TOR

Nick Suzuki, MTL

Tage Thompson, BUF

Brady Tkachuk, OTT

Matthew Tkachuk, FLA

Linus Ullmark, BOS

Auston Matthews, TOR*

David Pastrnak, BOS*

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL*

Central Division

Kirill Kaprizov, MIN

Clayton Keller, ARI

Jason Robertson, DAL

Vladimir Tarasenko, STL

Seth Jones, CHI

Cale Makar, COL

Josh Morrissey, WPG

Juuse Saros, NSH

Nathan MacKinnon, COL*

Mikko Rantanen, COL*

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG*

Pacific Division

Matty Beniers, SEA

Kevin Fiala, LAK

Nazem Kadri, CGY

Connor McDavid, EDM

Elias Pettersson, VAN

Troy Terry, ANA

Erik Karlsson, SJS

Logan Thompson, VGK

Leon Draisailt, EDM*

Bo Horvat, VAN*

Stuart Skinner, EDM*

*denotes fan vote