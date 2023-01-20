NHL unveils its 12 fan vote winners for the 2023 All-Star Game

Auston Matthews, Leon Draisaitl, and Bo Horvat are heading on an all-expenses-paid trip to Florida via the 2023 NHL All-Star Game.
The trio was among 12 names chosen in the 2023 NHL All-Star Fan Vote to play in the All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, in two weeks.
Draisaitl is second in NHL scoring behind Edmonton Oilers teammate Connor McDavid. Draisaitl has 72 points (27 goals, 45 assists); McDavid has 86 points (39 goals, 47 assists).
Horvat is sixth in the NHL with 30 goals, and Matthews, the reigning Maurice “Rocket” Richard recipient, has 51 points (24 goals, 27 assists) in 44 games this season.
The fan vote determined the final three participants for each of the NHL’s four divisions. Initial rosters, comprised of one player from each team, were chosen by the NHL’s hockey operations departments and announced on January 5. The final 12 players were announced on Thursday.
Draisaitl and Edmonton Oilers teammate Stuart Skinner will join Horvat on the Pacific Division roster, and Matthews was voted onto the Atlantic Division club alongside Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Colorado Avalanche teammates Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen were added alongside Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck for the Central Division, and New York Rangers teammates Artemi Panarin and Adam Fox were added along with New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin in the Metropolitan Division.
The All-Star Game takes place on February 4, with the All-Star Skills set for February 3.
Here are the current rosters for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game:
Metropolitan Division
Sidney Crosby, PIT
Johnny Gaudreau, CBJ
Kevin Hayes, PHI
Jack Hughes, NJD
Brock Nelson, NYI
Alex Ovechkin, WSH
Andrei Svechnikov, CAR
Igor Shesterkin, NYR
Adam Fox, NYR*
Artemi Panarin, NYR*
Ilya Sorokin, NYI*
Atlantic Division
Nikita Kucherov, TBL
Dylan Larkin, DET
Mitchell Marner, TOR
Nick Suzuki, MTL
Tage Thompson, BUF
Brady Tkachuk, OTT
Matthew Tkachuk, FLA
Linus Ullmark, BOS
Auston Matthews, TOR*
David Pastrnak, BOS*
Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL*
Central Division
Kirill Kaprizov, MIN
Clayton Keller, ARI
Jason Robertson, DAL
Vladimir Tarasenko, STL
Seth Jones, CHI
Cale Makar, COL
Josh Morrissey, WPG
Juuse Saros, NSH
Nathan MacKinnon, COL*
Mikko Rantanen, COL*
Connor Hellebuyck, WPG*
Pacific Division
Matty Beniers, SEA
Kevin Fiala, LAK
Nazem Kadri, CGY
Connor McDavid, EDM
Elias Pettersson, VAN
Troy Terry, ANA
Erik Karlsson, SJS
Logan Thompson, VGK
Leon Draisailt, EDM*
Bo Horvat, VAN*
Stuart Skinner, EDM*
*denotes fan vote