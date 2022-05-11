SportsHockeyCanucks

Welcome Matt: Canucks would be lucky to trade Ekman-Larsson for nothing

Matthew Sekeres
Matthew Sekeres
|
May 11 2022, 6:16 pm
Welcome Matt: Canucks would be lucky to trade Ekman-Larsson for nothing
Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

sekeres and price

Oliver Ekman-Larsson is a good player.

No longer a great player, but a good player, and barring a big injury or steep decline, a serviceable player for the next 2-3 years.

He’s been paid like a great player, so I can understand why Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin are exploring a trade, according to reports.

That said, I also find those reports comical.

Who is going to trade for a contract that has five years remaining and takes the player to age 35, averaging $7.26 million per year, with total monies owing at nearly $40 million?

It’s why we are asking on our poll question whether you would trade OEL for no return, just to rid the team of the contract.

After more than 5,000 votes, over 80% of respondents are saying they would.

The 80% gets that OEL money can better be deployed, that gaining $7.26 million of cap space per year for the next five years is the asset the Canucks would be receiving back.

And admittedly, the poll is fantastical.

I can’t see a team taking on the full freight of this deal. Too long, too much risk, even at the cost of nothing.

If the Canucks are intent on moving Ekman-Larsson, first they need his consent as he has a full no-move clause. You’ll remember that he would only accept trades to Boston and Vancouver the last time this was requested of him.

Next they need a willing party among the OEL-blessed destinations.

Then, they’ll need to eat money and probably a fair bit of money — say $1 million or about what the Arizona coyotes ate — that will handicap their cap for the next five years.

And even with all that, they’ll still need one missing element: an acquiring GM who is Jim Benning desperate.

Matthew SekeresMatthew Sekeres
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canucks
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT