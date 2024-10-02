Canucks lose one of their goalies to another team on waivers

Jiri Patera’s time with the Vancouver Canucks didn’t last long.

The goalie was claimed off waivers today by the Boston Bruins, ending his time with the Western Conference team. The Canucks signed him on July 1 when free agency opened this year.

The #bruins have claimed goalie Jiri Patera off waivers from Vancouver. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 2, 2024

The 25-year-old Patera has eight games of NHL experience. He was set to play a major role for the Canucks to start this season, but his outlook changed after the team signed free agent Kevin Lankinen.

The Bruins are needing additional goalie help as their contract negotiations with star Jeremy Swayman have hit an impasse. The team also lost veteran Linus Ullmark this past offseason. Patera will offer another depth option in the crease.

The Czechia-born goaltender is one of many former Canucks who will be playing for the Bruins next season, as the Eastern Conference team also signed Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov in free agency.

Phil Di Giuseppe, Christian Wolanin, and Nate Smith were also waived by the Canucks yesterday. All three players cleared and will report to Abbotsford in the AHL.

The Canucks will start the season with Arturs Silovs and Lankinen as their NHL netminder duo. Starter and Vezina Trophy finalist Thatcher Demko remains out with a knee injury which has sidelined him since last spring.

Patera’s departure opens the door for Nikita Tolopilo to seize the net in Abbotsford. The 24-year-old had a 20-13-1 record in the AHL last season with a .905% save percentage and a 2.83 goals-against-average. He’ll be the clearcut starter to begin this year.