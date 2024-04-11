Oilers blow out Vegas without McDavid

The Connor McDavid-less Edmonton Oilers dominated the Vegas Golden Knights in a 5-1 victory on a beautiful Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

While fans might have been disappointed not to see the Oilers captain in action, the rest of the team certainly put on a show. The Oilers got goals from the blueline from Cody Ceci and Mattias Ekholm, as well as some of the usual suspects with Leon Draisaitl scoring on the power play and Zach Hyman picking up the trash for his 53rd of the season.

Dylan Holloway also got in on the fun with a goal in his first game since getting called back up yesterday.

The only sore spot on an otherwise perfect night was a shorthanded breakaway goal by Mike Amadio in the third period.

No McDavid, no problem

The big storyline heading into tonight’s battle was that the Oilers would be without McDavid for just the third game all season.

Losing a player of McDavid’s calibre would be a huge blow to even the best of the best, but the Oilers did not look uncomfortable without their captain tonight. Multiple players stepped up for Edmonton and made life difficult for the Golden Knights, specifically in the neutral zone.

It certainly helped that the Oilers got bounces like they did on Ceci’s fourth of the year to open the scoring.

Skinner was also excellent, stopping 19 of the 20 shots he faced tonight.

Third line magic

With McDavid out with an injury, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch brought out the line blender once again. Though there were changes in the top six, it was his new-look third line with Dylan Holloway, Ryan McLeod, and Corey Perry that was most noticeable in this one.

McLeod led the way with two assists on the night while Perry notched one. Holloway got rewarded for his efforts in the third period, scoring his fourth of the year with a nifty wraparound.

If the Oilers are looking for lines that look good together ahead of the playoffs, this might be one they should give more runway down the stretch.

R’Ek’ord breaker

It seems like just about everything Ekholm touches turns to gold these days.

The veteran Swede slammed home his career-best 11th goal of the season in the second period with a beautiful slapshot snipe that caught the top right corner over the glove of Adin Hill. That tally beat his previous career-high of 10 that he set back in the 2017-18 season.

That isn’t the only personal best that the 33-year-old is chasing as he now sits with 44 points on the season, which is tied for his career-high set in 2018-19.

Tonight’s victory pulls the Oilers to 48-24-5 on the season and 101 points. Depending on how the Vancouver Canucks finish their game tonight, Edmonton could be as close as three points behind them for first place in the Pacific Division. An all-important head-to-head between those two teams is set for Saturday night.

Edmonton will now wait for the Arizona Coyotes to visit town for potentially the last time in that franchise’s existence on Friday night.

