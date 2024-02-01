Elias Lindholm could soon be heading to the west coast. Trade talks concerning the All-Star centre between the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames are “intensifying” according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

There is word tonight talks between Vancouver and Calgary are intensifying around Elias Lindholm. We will see where it goes. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 1, 2024

Kevin Weekes of ESPN is reporting that the deal could include Andrei Kuzmenko and “other pieces.” CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal is also reporting that Kuzmenko could be in the deal.

A pending unrestricted free agent, Lindholm is just two years removed from a 42-goal, 82-point season with the Flames. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound centre finished runner up to Patrice Bergeron for the Selke Trophy that season.

Lindholm scored 64 points in 80 games in 2022-23, and has 32 points in 49 games with Calgary so far this season.

Lindholm is in the final year of a bargain contract that pays him just $4.85 million annually. Kuzmenko, by contrast, makes $5.5 million per season, with one more year left on his deal after this season. Kuzmenko’s contract also includes a modified no-trade clause (12-team no-trade list) according to CapFriendly.

That could be holding up the deal, according to Dhaliwal and David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

Dan Milstein is working on the process, Calgary is on Kuzmenko's no-trade list. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) February 1, 2024

As @FriedgeHNIC reported, there is a trade agreed upon bw #Canucks & #Flames that will see Elias Lindholm go to VAN. Andrei Kuzmenko is part of the agreed upon deal, however Calgary is in his no-trade list. He has to approve the trade first. I’m told that process is ongoing. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 1, 2024

If Kuzmenko isn’t involved in the trade, TSN’s Darren Dreger is reporting that the deal could include draft picks and prospects.

The Canucks and Flames working are working on a trade as reported. Kuzmenko may be involved, if not it will be picks and prospects. Lindholm to the Canucks. Not complete. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 1, 2024

Kuzmenko scored 39 goals for the Canucks last season, his first in the NHL, but has struggled to adapt to Rick Tocchet’s system. The 27-year-old Russian left winger is immensely skilled, but has been benched on multiple occasions since Tocchet took over.

Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford is familiar with Lindholm, given he drafted him fifth overall with the Carolina Hurricanes back in 2013.

More to come…