"It'll be fun": Canucks forward Lindholm excited to play against Flames

Tonight’s game will be a bit of a strange one for Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Lindholm.

The 28-year-old is set to face his former team, the Calgary Flames, for the first time since being traded in early February. He couldn’t help but smile when asked what the emotions will be like playing against his ex-teammates and friends.

“It’ll be fun,” Lindholm said. “Obviously, I spent a lot of time there and [have] a lot of friends there. It’ll be fun. Fun to see them all again.”

A look at the other side! Hear from Elias Lindholm ahead of tonight’s game in Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/mJQbGCwJwa — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 23, 2024



Lindholm was acquired by the Flames alongside Noah Hanifin in the 2018 offseason in a deal that saw Micheal Ferland, Dougie Hamilton, and then prospect Adam Fox go to the Carolina Hurricanes. He wound up playing 418 games for the Flames, scoring 148 goals and 357 points.

With the Flames in somewhat of a rebuild, they chose to deal Lindholm – who is a pending UFA – to the Canucks in exchange for Andrei Kuzmenko, prospects Joni Jurmo and Hunter Brzustewicz, a first-round pick in 2024, and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024. While fans were sad to see Lindholm go, most were quite pleased with the return general manager Craig Conroy was able to get.

Lindholm was struggling prior to being dealt, having recorded just nine goals and 32 points in 49 games with the Flames. Those struggles have continued with the Canucks, as he’s managed only four goals and eight points through 21 games.

Though his personal numbers aren’t what he would like them to be, Lindholm has to be thrilled to be in Vancouver. The Canucks have been the NHL’s biggest surprise this season, as they lead the Western Conference and sit third in league standings with a 44-18-8 record.

As for the Flames, their playoff hopes are becoming slimmer by the day. They currently sit 10 points back of the Vegas Golden Knights for a wild-card spot and will need to get very hot over their final 14 games to give themselves any shot at getting back in the picture. Puck drop in this one is set for 8:00 pm MT.