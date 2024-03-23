Flames' talented rookie expected to make return tonight

Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary has been activated from injured reserve, per the NHL media website.

Zary has missed the Flames’ last eight outings with an upper-body injury. He sustained the injury in a game on March 2 versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The 22-year-old Zary has had an impressive rookie season for the Flames, scoring 12 goals and 29 points through 50 games. The 24th overall selection from the 2020 NHL Draft began the season in the American Hockey League, but received his first NHL call up on October 31 and has remained on the roster since.

Early in the season, Zary was being discussed as a potential Calder Trophy finalist. His offensive output had cooled off prior to his injury, though he has a chance to insert himself back into that conversation if he can finish the season strong. His first opportunity to do so appears to be coming tonight on the road versus the Vancouver Canucks.

Line combinations have yet to be confirmed for the Flames, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Zary reunited with Nazem Kadri and Martin Pospisil. The trio has had great success together this season, ranking fourth amongst all NHL lines that have played more than 250 minutes together at 5v5 in goals percentage at 66.75%. They are averaging 3.11 goals per sixty, while giving up just 1.56 over that same span.

The Flames have just 14 games remaining this season, which gives them very little margin for error if they hope to will themselves into the playoffs. They currently sit 10 points shy of the Vegas Golden Knights for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference, but do hold a game in hand. A win tonight against a very good Canucks team would be a great start in what needs to be a strong run for this group to close out the season.