"Great trade!" Flames fans delighted with return on Lindholm deal

When a big trade occurs, it usually sparks a debate within a team’s fan base. In the case of the Calgary Flames, who, on Monday, dealt centre Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks for a package including forward Andrei Kuzmenko, a first-round pick, a conditional fourth-round pick, and two prospects, the consensus is pretty clear.

From the looks of Flames fans’ online reactions, just about everybody is thrilled with what general manager Craig Conroy was able to swing for the top centre on the market.

Many have even deemed the trade a “fleece,” throwing the term around in X posts.

CONROY YOU BEAUTIFUL MAN YOU FLEECED EM — Ethen (@thestacheisgone) February 1, 2024

Rare flames W — NorthSt*R (@EskimoMenacho) February 1, 2024

Even fans of Lindholm had to admit that the return on the 29-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of this year, is exciting.

Lindholm, you will be missed! You’ve been a good soldier for this team but I’m very excited about all the players in this return! — Free Flames Scout (@FlamesScoutFan) February 1, 2024

I still remember the day we got him. Lindy really added a spark to this team we were missing. But we need a new era. I wish him the best of luck. Thanks for the memories Lindy! — Hunter (@RebelliousW0LF) February 1, 2024

With All-Star Weekend kicking off Friday, Lindholm was supposed to be the Flames’ sole representative for the All-Star Game.

The Swedish forward will now become the sixth player from the Canucks in Toronto, joining new teammates Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes, J.T. Miller and Thatcher Demko at the event.