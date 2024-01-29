Canucks own Leafs on social media before their All-Stars take over Toronto

The Vancouver Canucks helped spark some fun on social media today as the team took aim at the Toronto Maple Leafs with a funny post.

The Maple Leafs had posted a graphic of the city’s iconic Yonge-Dundas Square with their players plastered all over the billboards in anticipation of the upcoming NHL All-Star Game.

The Canucks replied with the same image but with their own All-Stars replacing the Maple Leafs players on the square’s billboards. The caption was short and sweet as it just reads “fixed,” delivering a zinger.

The NHL leaders are taking over Toronto with five players and head coach Rick Tocchet going to the city. Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller, Thatcher Demko, and Brock Boeser will all be participating.

While the Maple Leafs had to repeat some of their All-Stars on multiple billboards, the Canucks have so many representatives at this weekend’s event that everyone got their own spot. This was a fact that some fans were quick to point out as they continued to dunk on the Maple Leafs.

We filled all the screens too that’s crazy — ryan🐳⚜️ (@KuzmenkoTruther) January 29, 2024

The best part is you didn’t have to repeat images, to fill all the screens. 👀😂 — kelsylroberts (@kelsylroberts) January 29, 2024

Ran out of screens… lol — Paul Tonsaker ⚖ (@PrisonBull) January 29, 2024

No other NHL team has five players at this year’s All-Star Game. The Maple Leafs have four players — Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and Morgan Rielly — at the event.

Canucks fans are loving the zinger, though many were quick to point out that Arash Memarzadeh, co-host of the Pucks on Net podcast, delivered it first.

Bonus points for that Hughes photo.