Canucks star J.T. Miller gets huge ovation at BC Place and slams his beer

There was a big-name athlete at Saturday’s Vancouver Whitecaps match after all, and his name is J.T. Miller. The Vancouver Canucks All-Star centre took in the Messi-less match at BC Place and was even shown on the big screen, alonside Kirk McLean.

With over 51,000 fans in attendance cheering them on, they put on a show by slamming their beers. McLean, 57, won the race.

Big ovation for J.T. Miller and Kirk McLean, who chugged their beer on the big screen 🍻 #Canucks pic.twitter.com/IDzcdfiaBJ — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) May 26, 2024

Miller is among the most popular people in Vancouver right now, following a career-best season. The fiery forward led the Canucks in scoring during the regular season (103 points in 81 games) and tied for the team playoff lead as well (12 points in 13 games).

A loud but brief “J.T. Miller” chant even rang out through BC Place after he was introduced.

JT Miller and Kirk McLean swigging beers got a bigger cheer than any of the players playing today. “J-T Miller” chants at BC Place.#VWFC #Canucks pic.twitter.com/7CQVZkZNlr — Ben Steiner (@BenSteiner00) May 26, 2024

The Miller chants came after “Where is Messi?” chants — a dig at Inter Miami for showing up without the global soccer icon. The announced attendance was 51,035, the largest crowd ever to take in a Whitecaps match at BC Place since they entered MLS in 2011.