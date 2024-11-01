It’s been a hard few months for Vancouver Canucks forward Dakota Joshua.

The 28-year-old’s world was flipped upside down when he was shockingly diagnosed with testicular cancer last summer. He’s now recovered fully, but the journey wasn’t without speed bumps.

“I’m feeling good, I’m getting better everyday,” said Joshua today when speaking to the media for the first time this season. “Obviously it’s been a tough road to get back in the mix but no, it’s going good and just happy to be back out there and getting after it with the guys.”

“It’s really hard to put in words,” continued Joshua when asked to describe what he’s been through. “It’s something that you can’t be prepared for but the support from my family, friends, the fans, the organization as a whole, everybody has been so nice and very caring which I love to see and made the tough time easier.”

While the winger has yet to play in a game this season, the time he’s spent with the team has been positive for his recovery. As he describes it, the camaraderie has been a big help.

“Just to be around the guys, go on the road trips, hang out and have laughs, it goes a long way,” explained Joshua.

The Canucks player went to the doctor last summer after sensing something was wrong and then received his diagnosis.

“Until you’re in that position, you can’t really describe it,” said the forward about learning he had cancer. “It’s obviously scary no matter what age. I’m just very thankful and happy to be standing in front of you guys today. Hard to go through but thankful for how it’s turned out so far.”

He underwent successful surgery in early September and made his public statement shortly after. He explained that he hoped to raise awareness with his statement and that he’s already had people reach out and share their similar experiences since then.

“I don’t know what the future holds but if it helps one person I’m glad that I could help them. To shed light on guys, males, all around the world to get checked. That was the point of coming out and telling everybody.”

“If I can help someone, it was worth it.”

Joshua is days away from returning to the Canucks lineup, but the most important thing is that he’s fully healthy. The player has beaten the terrible disease that affects so many and is ready for what’s to come, both on and off the ice.

“Something you can’t really be prepared for but the support from my family, friends, fans, the organization as a whole, everybody has been so nice and very caring which I love to see. Made the tough time easier.” 🗣 Dakota Joshua meets with the media following Friday's practice. pic.twitter.com/0N7x2L1PGy — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 1, 2024