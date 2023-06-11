SportsHockeyCanucksMMAUFC

Everyone has Canucks jokes after Rogers Arena railing collapse at UFC event

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Jun 11 2023, 8:39 pm
Everyone has Canucks jokes after Rogers Arena railing collapse at UFC event
TanerFrank: Twitter / Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Even when they’re not playing, the Vancouver Canucks can’t help but be the butt of a few jokes.

During last night’s UFC 289 event in Vancouver, a Rogers Arena railing collapsed during Canadian fighter Mike Mallott’s walkout prior to his fight.

Minor injuries were reported, but thankfully the vast majority of people involved in the fall seemed to be doing alright. Per Global News, one woman was taken to hospital following the incident, injuring her arm.

In place of the old railing, a rope was attached, with stadium security located nearby to make sure no one else took a tumble.

But, with the internet being, well, the internet, people couldn’t help but point their laughter at the obvious parallels of both the Canucks and the railing collapse reflecting a stadium in need of upgrades. Rogers Arena has been slowly undergoing upgrades over the last few seasons, but much like the Canucks, have never really undergone a full rebuild of their venue since its opening as General Motors Place in 1995.

Here’s some of the internet’s best digs at the Canucks as a result of the incident:

There’s a case to be made that UFC has actually had considerably more success in Rogers Arena than the Canucks since, well, about 2011 or so.

While the event has seen multiple championship belts be handed out and a number of classic fights have taken place in Vancouver at six different events since 2010, the Canucks haven’t celebrated a playoff series win on their home ice in some 12 years now.

It’s not hard to imagine the situation could’ve been a lot more serious had the railing been located higher up, or had there been any people closer to the railing that would end up landed on.

Generally, fans expect a venue to have railings that don’t collapse, and it seems like a preventable problem.

With about four months until next year’s regular season, it doesn’t appear that the Canucks will exactly be free from jokes anytime soon until their on-ice performance. Sure, there’s the draft, and free agency around the corner, but nothing quite stops a team from jokes until they actually start, you know, being a competitive roster once again.

But even if things might be a bit messy around the Canucks right now, at least they’re not getting Messier.

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canucks
+ MMA
+ UFC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.