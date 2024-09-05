SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks are adding a new sponsor to their jerseys this season

Sep 5 2024, 9:04 pm
The Vancouver Canucks are hitting the road with a slightly altered look this season.

On Thursday, the team announced that Clio, a Vancouver-based legal tech company, will become the team’s first-ever away jersey sponsor.

Kicking off a multi-year partnership with the Canucks, the Clio logo will now appear in the upper right corner of the team’s white jersey.

The blue emblem will make its debut when the Canucks take the ice at the Young Stars Classic on September 13 in Penticton, BC.

This deal is a first for the Canucks’ away jerseys, following the team’s introduction of a TD Bank Group patch on the home sweater.

“We’re excited to have Clio as our first away jersey sponsor,” said Michael Doyle, president of Canucks Sports & Entertainment, in a press release. “Clio is a company that’s all about innovation and community, and it’s great to see their logo on our jerseys as we represent Vancouver across the league.”

As with any change, the new addition to the uniform is generating mixed reactions online, with many fans taking to X to express their opinions on it.

Some are upset.

Others are relieved that the colours blend in, unlike some of the more jarring sponsorship patches seen around the NHL.

One fan was disappointed, thinking that the Canucks were announcing the return of their classic “skate” jerseys.

The Canucks will officially kick off their 2024-25 campaign on October 9 with a home game against the Calgary Flames.

Montreal-based writer, Habs fan, all-around good guy.

