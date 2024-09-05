Funeral for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau to be livestreamed

The hockey world continues to mourn the tragic loss of NHL superstar Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, who were both killed by a drunk driver last week.

While the Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames recently hosted candlelight vigils, allowing fans and players to pay their respects, an official funeral service is set to take place on Monday, September 9 at noon ET.

According to Johnny’s online obituary, in order to accommodate the overwhelming number of people wishing to pay their respects to the Gaudreau family, the memorial service will be livestreamed on the Blue Jackets’ website.

The location of the funeral has not been announced, but it may take place in Philadelphia, the brothers’ hometown.

In lieu of flowers, the Gaudreau family has asked for contributions to the newly established John & Matthew Gaudreau Foundation.

For those attending the service in person, the family has also requested that colourful attire be worn.

Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell recently confirmed that the entire team will attend, with many from across the hockey world expected to be present as well.

Johnny, 31, was a seven-time NHL All-Star known for his quick hands and playmaking ability. He rose to prominence at Boston College, winning the Hobey Baker Award, and later became one of the NHL’s top forwards with the Calgary Flames before joining the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022.

Matthew, 29, was a former pro hockey player who last played for the Worcester Railers in the ECHL. He leaves behind his wife, Madeline, who is expecting their first child. A GoFundMe for Madeline has raised nearly $600,000 at the time of writing, with many NHL players contributing to support the family.