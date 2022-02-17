SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks' Jack Rathbone stretchered off the ice after dirty hit

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Feb 17 2022, 5:53 am
Canucks' Jack Rathbone stretchered off the ice after dirty hit
@Jonatha08077969/Twitter

Jack Rathbone left tonight’s Abbotsford Canucks game on a stretcher.

The 22-year-old defenceman was hit from behind by Colton Sceviour in the third period in Bakersfield, California. The hit caused Rathbone to crash into the glass, and he immediately crumpled to the ice.

Rathbone laid on the ice for 12 minutes before he was removed from the ice surface on a stretcher, according to a report from Canucks prospects expert Cody Severtson. Medical staff from both the Canucks and Bakersfield Condors helped Rathbone, Severtson adds.

Sceviour was given a five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct.

The Abbotsford Canucks have yet to provide a status update on Rathbone. We will update this story when they do.

More to come…

Rob WilliamsRob Williams
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canucks
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT