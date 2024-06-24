Canucks have interest in signing Toffoli in free agency: report

The Vancouver Canucks could be headed for a reunion with a popular former winger in free agency.

The team is interested in signing winger Tyler Toffoli if he makes it to the open market a week from today.

“The Canucks, I can tell you Donnie, do have interest in Tyler Toffoli if he hits the free agent market July 1,” said CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal on today’s episode of Donnie & Dhali.

We are officially one week away from NHL Free Agency kicking off and @DhaliwalSports shared the latest he is hearing with the #Canucks including a possible reunion with a Forward that previously had time in Vancouver.https://t.co/h4e2SKM7eJ pic.twitter.com/DLtmMW0c7I — Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) June 24, 2024

The 32-year-old split last season between the New Jersey Devils and Winnipeg Jets. While any contract would take him well into his thirties, Toffoli has been playing some of his best hockey later in his career. He has scored at least 33 goals in each of the past two seasons and is nearing the 300-career goal mark.

The Canucks traded for Toffoli during the 2019-20 season and he was an easy fit into their top-six. He finished with 10 points in 10 regular season games and helped the team go on a deep run during the bubble playoffs.

While Toffoli walked that season as a free agent, the positive results he returned alongside some of the core players still on the team mean management knows he fits well. Toffoli would also likely join the Canucks’ top power-play unit and could help alleviate the struggles suffered near the end of last season.

Toffoli would help the Canucks fill their need for a top-six winger, which they have outlined as a priority for this summer. The team has also been rumoured to be heavily interested in Jake Guentzel but if the team is unable to pull off that signing, or unwilling to make the huge financial commitment, Toffoli could represent a more affordable option.