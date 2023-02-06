Pettersson says his "differences" with Canucks teammate Miller are "not an issue"

For better or for worse, the Vancouver Canucks are officially entering a new era this week.

With the departure of Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders, Vancouver is left figuring out how exactly to manage the pieces left behind after trading away their former captain.

There’s sorting out the new lines, sorting out who will be wearing wearing “A” on their jerseys as alternate captains, and sorting out exactly what type of identity the team will have over the final few months of the season.

But while there are a million ways new head coach Rick Tocchet can look to impact his roster, there’s one variable that’s likely out of his control: do the guys left even like each other?

Throughout much of this season, Canucks forward J.T. Miller became the target of criticism from the fanbase and media for his on-ice play.

It’s not uncommon to see a clip of Miller’s defensive efforts making the rounds on social media or a shot of him barking in the direction of one of his teammates.

Fairly or unfairly, Miller has become the team’s biggest scapegoat on the roster, and it’s easy to attach a narrative that blames the team’s future highest-paid player for many of the organization’s shortcomings.

Couldn’t sign Horvat to a new contract? Well, Miller took the money he could’ve made when he inked a seven-year deal this summer.

Canucks aren’t scoring enough? Well, Miller is fourth in team scoring after leading the team with 99 points last season.

Canucks are giving up too many goals? Must’ve been Miller being lazy.

But as for Elias Pettersson’s thoughts on what it’s like to play with Miller? Well, he chose them carefully.

In an interview with Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on Sportsnet’s 32 Thoughts podcast recorded at NHL All-Star weekend, Pettersson opened up about what it’s like playing alongside Miller, among other topics.

Asked to describe Miller, Pettersson pointed to his teammate’s dedication — and occasional frustration — when things aren’t going the Canucks’ way.

“I mean, you’ve seen him on the ice,” Pettersson said. “He’s a skillful player… I don’t know if ’emotional’ is the right word. I mean, he wants to win so bad and sometimes he maybe gets… too ‘hot-headed’… if that’s the right word, but he cares a lot and he just wants to win.”

And what about Pettersson’s relationship with Miller himself?

“We’ve had our differences, maybe in some games, but I mean, he’s a teammate that I respect and yeah, he’s someone I like to play hockey with,” Pettersson added. “Yeah, there’s a lot of speculation, obviously a lot, but he’s a teammate that I respect… it’s not an issue.”

As for if he’s still happy playing in Vancouver with all the turmoil the organization has seen over the last few months?

“I love the city,” Pettersson said. “It’s a great place to play. And obviously, Canucks fans are passionate which I like. So yeah, I’m happy.”

The full interview is available below: