Canucks' Horvat moving past “frustrating” stint in COVID protocol

Bo Horvat is frustrated he was forced to miss five games because of COVID-19 protocol, the Vancouver Canucks forward said.

Horvat and goaltender Thatcher Demko will return to the lineup Saturday against the Calgary Flames.

“I think everybody’s towards that point now,” Horvat, who was asymptomatic, told media this morning. “It is frustrating. I felt like I missed five games for no reason. Obviously the protocols are put in place for a reason, but it was a frustrating time.

“Just putting that in the past and focusing on tonight.”

"I was able to skate with the Seattle Thunderbirds when I was there. It was great to be able to practice with those guys and somewhat be in practice situations…I feel ready to go" 🗣️ Bo Horvat on his time away during COVID protocol#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/mZsBkrhhTp — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 29, 2022

Horvat was away from the Canucks for almost two weeks because of the protocol.

He last played in a 4-2 win at the Washington Capitals on January 16, and entered COVID protocol on January 18 when the team was in Nashville to play the Predators.

Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau expects the centre to be up to speed against the Flames.

“He’s been able to skate the last few days,” Boudreau said. “I anticipate him stepping in where he left off. There’s a little bit of rust, but every time they have a day off and they practice the next day, that practice, the first half-hour, is a little tough going.

“You have to give the players, the ones that have come back, a lot of credit for stepping in and doing the job right away with sometimes, like (Conor) Garland, up to 14 days off and (Jaroslav) Halak the same amount when it happens in the States.

“We’ll see how Bo reacts after 10 days off right now. I think it’s 10-to-14 days, one of those two things. I’m a pretty positive guy and hopefully he’s going to be fine.”

"Demko is starting tonight and Halak is backing him up. Horvat will play tonight, Poolman is still out." 🗣️ Head Coach Bruce Boudreau#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/wTwfrwfQ8p — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 29, 2022

Horvat, who has three points (one goal, two assists) in his past two games, and seven points (one goal, six assists) in his past nine games, stayed sharp by skating with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League during his time away from the Canucks.

“They took me in and its was great to be able to practice with those guys and somewhat be in practice situations and game situations when I was there,” he said.

“I was in Nashville for a bit, served my quarantine there, and ended up flying to Seattle to skate with those guys. And my family was fortunate enough to come down and stay with me for a couple nights just so I could see them otherwise I wouldn’t be able to see them for a month.

“It was nice to be able to get in some skates with them and they were great towards me.”

Horvat feels more than ready to return.

“I’ve felt completely fine the whole time,” he said. “No symptoms. I’m feeling ready to go. Looking forward to getting back on the ice tonight in that game.”